UN Targets 2, 000 Households in Flood Response

By Steve Chirombo, MANA

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) plans to reach out to 2, 000 households which were affected by floods and are now seeking shelter in camps in some districts in Southern Region.

United Nations (UN) Resident Representative, Maria Jose Torres said Wednesday when she visited Mafale II Camp in Paramount Chief Lundu in the district. She said the UN will distribute non- food items to 1, 000 families in Nsanje, 500 in Chikwawa and 500 in Phalombe.

“The situation is tough in camps as people lost houses and their property. Children can’t go to school and the communities can’t replant.

“On a positive note, we have seen the district council doing its best applying the coordination approach in response to the disasters,” she said.

Torres said that there was coordination in the district was evidenced at Mafale Camp by presence of shelter provided by Habitat for Humanity; availability of some basic household utilities by Malawi Red Cross Society as well as World Food Programme.

She, therefore, said time was ripe for her organization, development partners and government to begin thinking of a better way for the recovery of the flood survivors.

“The recovery response is for all of us. As for the UN, we will see to it that all these issues are well coordinated.

“We have seen that some families in the camp are headed by children, girls and others by people with special needs.

Group Village Headman Mafale commended government and its partners for coming to their rescue when the floods struck.

“We appreciate for all the efforts made. You have always been there to ensure that we have food and that all the necessary materials are available. Without your intervention, we could have been dead by now,” said Mafale.

Chikwawa District Assistant Disaster Risk Reduction Officer, Francis Kadzokoya said government would remain committed to support all the affected households by providing basic necessities for their survival.

Kadzokoya, therefore, asked people in camps to remain peaceful as they plan for the resettlement process to have a better life back in their respective areas.