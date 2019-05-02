UDF Parliamentarian candidate Osman presented fake MSCE to MEC

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has disqualified United Democratic Front (UDF) aspiring candidate for a seat in Parliament in the forthcoming tripartite elections, Bakali Osman, for presenting a fake Malawi Schools Certificate of Education (MSCE) during the presentation of nomination of papers exercise.

In a letter from MEC has informed Bakali Osman that it was Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) that confirmed on 24th April 2019, that the certificate is fake.

One of the requirements to qualify for nomination or election as a Member of Parliament is that a person must be able to speak and to read English well enough to take an active part in the proceedings of Parliament.

“As a candidate, you were under duty to give evidence of English proficiency in whatever form or to make a statutory declaration that you can read and speak the English language well enough,” says the letter to Bakali signed by MEC’s Chief Elections Officer, Sam Alfandika.

“You opted to submit evidence that you can read and speak English. You submitted a Malawi School Certificate of Education obtained in the year 2008 at Ndirande Hill (Pvt) Secondary School [but] the Commission received a complaint in which your satisfaction of English proficiency requirement was questioned.

“In processing the complaint, the Commission received information that the certificate that you submitted together with your nomination papers was not a genuine certificate.”

MEC said it wrote a letter to MANEB on 23rd April 2019 requesting it to confirm the authenticity of the certificate and by the next day MANEB that the certificate is fake.

“In view of this development, the Commission has resolved that you be disqualified as a parliamentary candidate for Blantyre North East on the ground that in accordance with section 51 (1) (b) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi, you are not qualified to be nominated or elected as a Member of Parliament.

“This letter therefore, serves to inform you that you have been disqualified and that your name has been struck off the list of candidates nominated for parliamentary elections in Blantyre North East Constituency.”

However, MEC did not indicate the next action that could taken against Bakali as his act is tantamount to a criminal offense.

Meanwhile, MEC has also disqualified Medson Grandson Nkhoma as independent parliamentary candidate for Dowa South East Constituency for continuing holding office after submitting nomination papers.

According to section 51(2)(e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi no person shall be qualified to be nominated or elected as a Member of Parliament if that person holds, or acts, in any public office or appointment, except where the Constitution provides that a person shall not be disqualified from standing for election solely on account of holding that office or appointment or where that person resigns from that office in order to stand.

“The Commission received a complaint that Mr Nkhoma was still working with the Road Traffic Directorate despite being a candidate and had not resigned.

“Upon getting confirmation from the Directorate, the Commission has resolved that Mr Nkhoma be disqualified as a parliamentary candidate for Dowa South East and that his name has been struck off the list of nominated candidates,” says the statement from Alfandika.