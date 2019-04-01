Two Kids Drown in a Well

By Halima Sinoya, MANA

Two children died on Wednesday due to suffocation after drowning in a well at Kaudzu in Liwonde, Machinga district, Police confirmed.

Machinga Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Ngwashape Msume said mothers to the deceased who were sisters, Selina and Ethel aged 20 and 24 respectively were watching television in a show room which is close to their house and the well.

“The kids sneaked out from the show room and when the mothers discovered that their kids were not around they started looking for them, however they found them floating in a well,’ she said.

Msume said the matter was reported to Liwonde Police and the dead bodies were taken to Machinga district hospital for postmortem which proved that deaths were due to suffocation.