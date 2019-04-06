Towera Vinkhumbo; unsung netball, football hero in one

By Chimwemwe Nyirenda

Most soccer fans might be farmiliar with the name Aubrey Vinkhumbo, who was fondly called ‘Des Walker’ by Mighty Wanderers faithfuls. He operated at the heart of the Nomads defence. His quality was that he was very calm and confident as a defender.

He had the rare ability to control and pass, even under pressure — not what we are seeing today from defenders who just clear the ball to safety in a kick and rush football.

Sadly he is gone. But who has replaced him is none other than her sister — Towera — the defence stalwart for the national netball team, the Malawi Queens but she is more than that. She is also a football player and was part of the She-Flames that thrashed Mozambique 11-1 in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Malawians to celebrate her heroics of one Towera much as we do for the She-Flames heroine sisters, Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga to encourage her and others to give their all in the service of national sports development.

Without trying to steal the shine from the Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa, who dazzled by scoring eight of the 11 goals (three from Tabitha and five from Temwa but there was also someone behind them who marshalled the defence in such a way that the Mozambicans found it impenetratable.

And that person is no other than Towera Vinkhumbo. Her resilient defensive talents have not only helped the She-Flames but have given her fresh impetus to do much better for the netball Queens to compete with the best at the Netball World Cup and Fast5 World Series.

In netball, her defensive partnership with Caroline Mtukule Ngwira has been the bedrock of Malawi Queens success at the world stage for the last 15 years.

She was part of team which finished third at 2016 Fast5 World Series in Australia. She also took part in the World Netball Cup four years ago.

She was also part of Malawi Queens which beat the mighty New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games and she is very likely to be part of Queens which is going to compete at the 2019 Netball World Cup in London in June this year.

Towera is the ninth-born in a family of 11 children (six girls and five boys). Her selfless dedicated service to Malawi netball and women’s football is something that should not be taken for granted. Her talent is immense to excel for both national teams at the same time and that’s not an easy feat.

Quite rightly so, she should be the nominee for the next time Malawi National Sports Council organises the Malawi Sport Award. She has earned it as Sports Personality of the decade.