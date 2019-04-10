TNM’s goal to help develop football is bearing fruits; 2019 Super League launch taken to Kasungu

By Duncan Mlanjira

TNM Plc says it is proud to be associated with the strides Malawi football is making following its sponsorship which has seen talent being unearthed from grassroots to the international stage.

This has been said by TNM Plc’s Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Daniel Makata ahead of the 2019 TNM Super League season kick off which has been scheduled for Kasungu District on Saturday, April 13 where the usual with pomp and ceremony of the launch is expected to rock Kasungu Stadium ahead of and during the match between the hosts TN Stars and reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets at.

This is also a departure from the norm of hosting the official launch outside the three major cities of Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, and underscores TNM’s long-term commitment to developing football from the grassroots.

“We are as passionate as ever before to continue developing sport,” Makata said. “In the past remote districts like Kasungu, Karonga and Chitipa did not have football clubs playing in the top flight league. Today, we have clubs such as TN Stars which play the league’s opening match.

“This is evidence that our goal to help develop football is bearing fruits. It is during the tenure of TNM sponsorship that Malawi qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations for the second time in 25 years, and we are anxious to see this happen again.

“It starts with the league, and this is where we will continue to exert our efforts in collaboration with our partners,” he said.

The 2019 Season is being launched under the theme ‘Pokopoko; Bring the noise’.

“Football is about ‘noise’ – noise in a positive sense. Every action comes with a sort of a noise or sound effect attached to it. The dressing is ‘noisy’, players are ‘noisy’, goals, misses, and many other things inspire ‘noise’.

“‘Bring the noise’ is a call to both the football fans and TNM. For the fans, it ignites their passion for their teams – to support the loudest. To TNM, it is an allegiance that they will keep the “game” live and as the fans sing and chant for their teams, TNM will share their feeling.

“This theme will bring fans to engage, support, compete, celebrate and be part of the game because the best fans are the loudest fans,” Makata said.

Commenting on the new season, newly-elected Sulom President, Tiya Somba Banda said they are looked forward to an enriching and rewarding experience for players, clubs, Sulom, media and the fans.

“As the league kicks off, we are delighted to be taking football to the people nationwide. This will be one of the best seasons ever as Sulom in partnership with TNM Plc has put in place a number of exciting innovations aimed at taking football to the people.

“As for coverage, we will be taking football beyond the stadiums through livestreaming, SMS, radio and television,” he said.

This season, Ntopwa United from Blantyre, Mlatho Mponela of Dowa and Chitipa United are new entrants having gained promotion from respective lower leagues.

Meanwhile, other games for the weekend are:

Saturday, April 13;

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers vs Mzuni FC at Kamuzu Stadium

Masters Security vs Moyale Barracks at Dedza Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks vs Tigers at Civo Stadium

Karonga United vs Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium.

On Sunday, April 14;

Mlatho Mponela vs Civil Sporting at Kasungu Stadium

Blue Eagles vs Moyale at Nankhaka

Chitipa United vs Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium

Dwangwa United vs Tigers at Chitowe

Ahead of the kick off, SULOM has announced that players’ pitch cautions and suspension have changed with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by SULOM general secretary, Williams Banda, players who accumulate three consecutive yellow cards shall now be missing one next game.

“However, players that get two yellow cards in one game, or straight red, will receive matching orders and will miss one match plus a fine,” the statement said.

To this effect, SULOM stresses that it is compulsory for teams to attend preparatory meetings on either Friday or Thursday as well as the technical pre-match meetings that take place on the Matchdays at 9.00am where the referees, team managers and more importantly the team captain or his representative, discuss the match itself in technical terms.

And in line with Club Licensing, the clubs are reminded that no member the teams’ security officers will be allowed to be on the technical bench with immediate effect.

“All the seven oficials to be on the bench are advised to have registered as per Club Licensing. The rules and regulations will be emailed to your respective general secretaries.

“Furthermore, TNM shall be distributing equipment between Wednesday and Thursday. Sulom wishes all teams a successful 2019 season.”