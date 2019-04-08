Thousands Attend DPP Manifesto Launch

By Patricia Kapulula, MANA



President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday launched the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto and campaign at the Kamuzu Institute for Sports in Lilongwe with a call for all political parties to desist from political violence in the run up to the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) launched the official campaign period on March 19, 2019 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The remarks come on the backdrop of a scenario where some vehicles were stoned with three people sustaining injuries at Kabudula in Lilongwe last week when President Mutharika officially commissioned the Kasiya – Santhe Road.

“Let us say no to violence during elections. I will not tolerate violence from any political party including from the DPP,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to registered voters to say no to empty promises but usher into power a party that is ready to deliver to the expectations of the electorate.

He, urged the voters to vote for the DPP in large numbers saying the party has, in the fourteen years of its existence, performed exceptionally well and will continue to do so in order to develop Malawi further.

The DPP was formed in 2005 when the late President Professor Bingu Wa Mutharika ditched the United Democratic Front (UDF) for the DPP. Ironically the late Mutharika announced of his resigning from the UDF at the Kamuzu Institute for Sports where the incumbent president has launched his party’s manifesto and campaign period.

“I am ready to take Malawi further from poverty to prosperity. For the sake of Malawians, I am ready to go out and defend this country through empowerment of vulnerable people such as women and children. I’ll give hope to the youth and will leave no one behind,” he said.

He said his party will fight to win the forthcoming elections describing his DPP as unstoppable and unbreakable.

Mutharika outlined achievements under his leadership some of which include the energy sector which has seen 497 centres electrified through the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP), road infrastructure, food security, education, vocational training, water and sanitation among others.

DPP Secretary General, Griezedar Jeffrey said the DPP manifesto gives hope to what the party wants to do to its people beyond May, 2019. As such she called on people to vote for the party in order for meaningful development to continue.

Chairperson of the main organizing committee, Brown Mpinganjira described this electoral year’s campaign as an easy one for the DPP saying President Mutharika has already campaigned for himself through the various development projects that he has fulfilled.

The DPP manifesto focuses on community colleges and skills development and promotion, energy sector, food and nutrition security, transport infrastructure, separation of powers, fighting corruption, fraud and other economic crimes and tourism among others.

Thousands of Malawians attended the launch which started with intercessory prayers which were offered by Apostle Timothy Khoviwa and other religious leaders with songs of praise done by the Great Angels Choir.