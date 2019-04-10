TB Joshua Denies Making Chilima Victory Prophecy

By Austin Kakande, MBC Online

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Head, Prophet TB Joshua has denied claims that he issued any prophesy regarding Malawi’s next month elections.

A published statement from Emmanuel TV Partner in Malawi, was directly reacting to circulations on Social media generated by UTM media team members which indicated that the Nigerian born seer had tilted the results of the polls in favour of Saulos Chilima.

The statement said if there is any prophetic message, it will be officially broadcast on Emmanuel TV and advised the public to be weary of false rumours.

“The Man of God has not made a prophecy regarding specific persons on Malawi elections and therefore any messages circulating on social media do not come from SCOAN or its official channels,” reads the statement.