T/A Mlolo, the traditional leader with deep passion for community development

By Duncan Mlanjira

Traditional Authority (TA) Mlolo, Ellena Rachael Chakuamba Chimbamba of Nsanje District’s East Bank, is a highly motivated, developmental conscious and result oriented professional, who has nurtured a deep passion for community development by initiating several projects in her area since her elevation to the post in April 2016.

During her tenure of office, T/A Mlolo has managed to initiate five projects which she would love to have some of them completed in the next two to three years, subject to the availability of resources through sponsorship from government and well-wishing donors.

Her first project was establishment of a Community Training School in order to keep youths in the area from indulging themselves into life threatening activities such as excessive drinking and smoking because they were idle.

She then contacted TEVETA to open up the Community Training Center so that they may learn different skills and be kept busy at the same time become employable and become future employers of the community.

“I asked the Area Development Committee (ADC) chairperson to look for unused buildings in the area to be turned into a community training center and found one which was meant to house a Police unit but was abandoned because the space was too small for the officers.

“As it stands, TEVETA has funded the project with MK3.4 million as a first phase to finish off the building so that they would bring in equipment for different skills. At the moment six students (5 male and 1 female) have enrolled on carpentry and joinery. More courses like tailoring, brick laying and others are to start once the building is finished.”

Keeping girls in schools

Dropout rate in her area is very high due to early pregnancies and early marriages among other reasons, and knowing that gender-based violence and abuse mostly affects the girls more than boys, she maintained the trained and existing structures, Mother Groups and Male Champions that were used by Save the Children to engage with the girls and the boys in rehabilitating programmes.

T/A Mlolo believes that people living with albinism are also human beings and that their rights should equally be respected. Since their skin react to too much sunlight, the Chief ensures that she sources sunscreen for the 17 people living with albinism in her area.

“From September 2018, we managed to bring back to school three children living with albinism (2 boys and 1 girl).”

“With the abduction and brutal killings happening to people living with albinism across the country, I am in the process of ensuring that extensive sensitization is done throughout my area informing the people to stop killing them for they are also human beings and they have a right to live.”

Building of a Magistrate Court

“For people to access justice they cross crocodile-infested rivers. Thanks to Government that it is trying all it can to have the Ntayamoyo Bridge reconstructed for people to travel a short distance to access to justice.

“The alternative route people use to find the nearest court is about 150km and 200km at Chikwawa and Nsanje respectively. Because of these circumstances people failed to reach out to the courts as they could not afford even the transport cost involved and even following up on their cases was difficult as it required them to have more money.

“I then approached the Judiciary and requested for a Magistrate Court in our area. The Judiciary agreed to our request and promised to include it in the 2019/2020 budget subject to my finding a land for Judiciary to lease.

“That land has been identified and waiting for the Judiciary to do its part in the upcoming financial year. But whilst we were waiting for the construction of the court, we requested the Judiciary to send a Magistrate at least once a month to my area to have a mobile court to handle issues within their mandate.

“Fortunately, the Judiciary accepted and promised to start the Mobile Courts once funds are made available.”

Building a Police Unit

The Police unit in the area is operating from a two-roomed bulding offered by Well Trinity Hospital with one room being used as a holding cell for men and the other as the administrative office.

The challenges faced by the law enforcers is that they also have to cross the same crocodile-infested river when they need to move suspects to the court as they they do not have a vehicle to take them using the alternative route.

“At times, they were being threatened by the suspects when using canoes to cross the river that they should release them or they would throw everyone in the river and having heard this, I requested the National Police in 2017 to help our officers to have a vehicle in order for them to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently.

“They promised to grant us our request. Through the Area Development Committee meeting we decided to use the money from the constituency development funds to be set aside in the 2018/2019 budget to start constructing the Police Unit. The contractor was identified and the money has been released to start constructing.”

Academic Background

Before she assumed this high office of a traditional leader, T/A Mlolo — born on 6th January, 1981 — went through Malawi’s academic system as she graduated from Bangwe Secondary School with a Malawi School Certification of Education (MSCE) obtained in 1999.

In 2000, she attained the Malawi Polytechnic Certificate in Advertising and Public Relations (3rd Level) before attaining the Malawi Polytechnic Group Diploma in Business and Industrial Administration (3rd Level – LCCI) in 2004.

In 2005, she attained the Staff Development Institute Certificate in Paralegal Studies before graduating in Bachelors Degree of Science in Human Resource Development and Management attained between 2010-2014 with Share World Open University.

T/A Mlolo is very proactive, equipped with a friendly attitude, competent, innovative, creative, hardworking and with highly presentable personality. She has the multi-tasking ability and flexibility to work in this dynamic and ever-evolving environment.

Upcoming developments

First of all, the Chief says she has the interest to study Master’s Degree in Human Rights in order to serve her community better.

“Due to increased cases of gender based violence that go unreported due to several challenges, I intend to engage with the relevant stakeholders to fight against this. The people need to be sensitized so that they are able to realize when an abuse occurs.

“Women need to be empowered to stand for their rights and it also my wish to have a legal shelter in my area so that those who are sexually abused can take a refuge from as most of the time the victims are threatened and frustrated by their family members to drop the cases, thereby defeating justice.”

Her Human Face

Socially, T/A Mlolo says she loves singing gospel music, swimming and travelling — traveling because this is where she learns a lot on how best she can be a community leader after learning from what other communities (both local and international) uplift theirs through combined efforts.

She always strives to be closer to her subjects despite combining her position at the Office of the Ombudsman. She is development conscious because in her whole childhood years she has always been close to her village of origin.

Her subjects, especially the women, regard her as a role model for the youth that education is very vital for their livelihood. She is always in touch with the youths in her community (both male and female) to take education seriously and to consider themselves as future leaders to transform their community as well as the whole Malawi.