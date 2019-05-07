T/A Mlolo plays a mother figure role for 17 people living with albinism

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nsanje East Bank Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlolo is playing the role of mother figure for 17 young people living with albinism in her area by providing them basic necessities as well as encouraging them to concentrate on their education pursuits.

On Monday, she met with 11 of them to whom she donated hats and sunscreen lotion for them to be applying on their sunlight reactive skins.

“Since their skin react to too much sunlight, I encouraged them to ensure that they are not exposed to direct sunlight from 9am till 4pm. I advised them that they should always ensure that they put on long sleeved clothes in any colour except white as sunlight penetrates easily and cannot protect their skin.

“The boys were encouraged to put on trousers. The only challenge is that most primary school uniforms are in shorts and I shall plead with the Government, through Local Government and the Ministry of Education, to put a deliberate policy in place to allow those living with albinism in primary schools be allowed to put on trousers as a protective measure.

“They are also encouraged to be wearing rounded hats when in the sunlight or they should use umbrellas. They are also supposed to wear photo-chromic glasses to protect their eyes from harsh sunlight. Unfortunately, the ones that were distributed to them have outlived their life span.”

She also advised them to always ensure they visit the hospital whenever they notice any type of rash on their skin and that they should also not to scratch the rashes to avoid from getting irritated at the same time turning into cancer.

With the abduction and brutal killings happening to people living with albinism across the country, she also advised them to exercise much care in ensuring that they do not travel at night for their own security

She further thanked all for attending the meeting and extended the thanks to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) through Mr. Bondo of the Office of the Ombudsman for always helping her with the sunscreen lotion each time the 17 children are in need of it.

“A vote of thanks should also be extended to the well-wishers who also provided money for me to buy huts I presented to them today. From September 2018, we managed to bring back to school three children living with albinism (2 boys and 1 girl).

“I am in the process of ensuring that extensive sensitization is done throughout my area informing the people to stop killing them for they are also human beings and they have the right to live.”

She also thanked the Government for the initiative it has taken in ensuring that all persons affected with albinisim that are in day secondary schools be admitted in boarding schools for security purposes.

“However, the challenge, among others, is who will be paying for their school fees as most of them are needy? That’s food for thought.”