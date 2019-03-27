Suspected Maize Thief Killed in Mulanje

By Nellie Kapatuka

Malawi Police Service in Mulanje district have arrested three men for allegedly killing an 18 year old boy for stealing maize.

Mulanje Police Publicist Gresham Ngwira said the incident happened during the night of 23 March as the three suspects were guarding a maize field belonging to a certain man where in the process the deceased was spotted stealing maize from the garden.

Ngwira said following this, the three attacked the deceased identified as Peter Masenga by stabbing him with panga knives they were armed with killing him in the process.

“Indeed the three men are in our custody after severely hacking the deceased who police found in the morning lying with several cuts following reports from villagers and postmortem conducted at Mulanje District Hospital showed that the victim died due to loss of blood,” said Ngwira.

The three were identified as Isaac Nyundo 20, who hails from Mpombwe village, Yangson Changata 64 and Rodrick Mishoni 43 who hails from Kamwendo village in Senior Chief Nkanda. They have since been charged with murder, contrary to section 209 of the penal code.