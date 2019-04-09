SULOM announces changes to pitch disciplinary measures

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ahead of the kick off of the 2019 TNM season this weekend, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) has announced players’ pitch cautions and suspension have changed with immediate effect.

In a statement signed by SULOM general secretary, Williams Banda, players who accumulate three consecutive yellow cards shall now be missing one next game.

“However, players that get two yellow cards in one game, or straight red, will receive matching orders and will miss one match plus a fine,” the statement said.

To this effect, SULOM stresses that it is compulsory for teams to attend preparatory meetings on either Friday or Thursday as well as the technical pre-match meetings that take place on the Matchdays at 9.00am where the referees, team managers and more importantly the team captain or his representative, discuss the match itself in technical terms.

And in line with Club Licensing, the clubs are reminded that no member the teams’ security officers will be allowed to be on the technical bench with immediate effect.

“All the seven oficials to be on the bench are advised to have registered as per Club Licensing. The rules and regulations will be emailed to your respective general secretaries.

“Furthermore, TNM shall be distributing equipment between Wednesday and Thursday. Sulom wishes all teams a successful 2019 season.”

Meanwhile, SULOM announces that the season will be launched at Kasungu Stadium on Saturday, April 13 with a match between the hosts TN Stars and the 2018 champions, Nyasa Big Bullets.

Other games are:

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers vs Mzuni FC at Kamuzu Stadium

Masters Security vs Moyale Barracks at Dedza Stadium

Kamuzu Barracks vs Tigers at Civo Stadium

Karonga United vs Silver Strikers at Karonga Stadium.

On Sunday, April 14,