South Africa Leaders Condemn Durban Xenophobic Attacks

By TIMES LIVE

South Africa Politicians have joined the public in condemning xenophobic attacks in Durban, following recent incidents that saw foreign nationals seek shelter in community halls, mosques and police stations.

Xenophobia continued to dominate news headlines and Twitter trends on Sunday, as President Cyril Ramaphosa, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Julius Malema condemned the attacks.

Foreign nationals who reside in areas such as Sydenham, Jadhu Place informal settlement and Overport were attacked last week.

Speaking at his party’s election manifesto launch in the Western Cape on Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the attacks on foreign nationals equate to ‘self-hate’.

“Stop your self-hatred, stop attacking our brothers from Africa, our sisters from Africa, we are one thing. You say they are taking your jobs [but] even if we expel them tomorrow, you will still not get a job. There are no jobs in South Africa because whites are refusing to invest money.”

Planning and evaluation minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma took to Twitter to plead with South Africans not to attack fellow Africans.