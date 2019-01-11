Skills Development Vital For All Media Practitioners- MISA

Malawi Institute of Southern Africa (MISA)-Malawi Chapter says there is great need for journalists in the country to acquire journalistic skills for them to effectively deliver in news writing.

Chair for MISA-Malawi, Teresa Ndanga said this when she presented certificates in digital story -telling to twelve journalists who attended a three-day training workshop in Lilongwe.

Ndanga said MISA is geared to develop the skills of journalists so that they deliver and meet the needs of the readers.

“We are so much looking forward to providing all media practitioners with necessary skills so that they deliver the best in their respective fields,” said Ndanga.

She said MISA noted the gaps in the industry and saw the need to introduce different trainings including online journalism training that attracted journalists from both print and electronic.

MISA- Malawi partnered with DW Akademie, a German leading organization for media development and Deutsche Welle’s Centre for excellence for education and knowledge transfer.

“MISA-Malawi is privileged to be benefitting from DW. You will be surprised to note that out of all MISA chapters, it is only us getting the trainings and funding of the creation centre that we are to open soon when we move to our new offices,” she said.

Ndanga said MISA-Malawi would engage in more activities so that they promote the media industry in Malawi.

One of the participants from Malawi News Agency (Mana), Aliko Munde said the training was an eye opener as far as online journalism is concerned in the country and across.

He said the skills attained from the training would assist him deliver effectively at his institution but also a milestone in his career.

“I am so happy to have been part of this training and a big thank you to MISA-Malawi for the opportunity that would have cost us a lot but they have offered it for free.

“This is a great achievement that has imparted a lot of skills in us. We will make sure that we put into practice what we have learnt but also share the knowledge with those that were not part of the training,” said Munde.

MISA recently purchased an office structure in Lilongwe which would be utilized as an office and training centre for its members.

The structure, located at Lilaga Community Complex cost MISA-Malawi Chapter MK8 million and will house MISA- Malawi offices.