Silver’s Muyaba scores first hat-trick of 2019 TNM Super League

By Duncan Mlanjira

Last season’s TNM Super League third-placed side Silver Strikers shrugged off resistance from their hosts Karonga United by winning their title-campaign opener 3-2 at Karonga Stadium in which Khumalo Muyaba claimed the first hat-trick of the season while Peter Mselema scored a brace.

The Bankers have now taken an early lead of the season when they collected four points from two games having drawn 0-0 with debutantes Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium the following day at the same venue.

They are joint leaders with Mighty Tigers, who also have four points from two games in which they drew 0-0 with Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday before beating Dwangwa United 2-1 the following day.

Champions Nyasa Bullets, who were in Kasungu Stadium on Saturday, thrashed hosts TN Stars 4-0 through goals from Gomezgani Chirwa, Patrick Phiri, and a brace from Chiukepo Msowoya.

Playing at home, last season’s runners-up Mighty Be Forward Wanderers whipped Mzuni FC 5-0 at Kamuzu Stadium through two braces each from Harry Nyirenda, Babatunde Adebare Adepoju and one from Zicco Mkanda.

Masters Security drew 1-1 with Moyale Barracks through goals from Erick Estigah and Lloyd Njaliwa for the soldiers; Blue Eagles beat Moyale Barracks 2-1 while debutantes Mlatho Mponela lost 0-3 to Civil Sporting Club with a brace from Lloyd M’deza and one from Isaac Msiska.

The rookies from the South, Ntopwa FC drew 0-0 with Mzuni FC.

The following are the standings (numbers in brackets denote last season’s final standings:

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1. (3) Silver Strikers 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 4

2. (10) Mighty Tigers 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 4

3. (2) Mighty BeForward 1 1 0 0 5 5 5 3

4. (1) Nyasa Big Bullets 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3

5. (5) Civil Sporting 1 1 0 0 3 0 0 3

6. (11) Blue Eagles 1 2 0 0 2 1 1 3

7. (4) Masters Security 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1

8. (6) Kamuzu Barracks 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

9. (*) Chitipa United 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

10. (*) Ntopwa FC 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1

11. (13) Moyale Barracks 2 0 1 1 2 3 -1 1

12. (8) Mzuni FC 2 0 1 1 0 5 -5 1

13. (7) Karonga United 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0

14 (12) Dwangwa United 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

15. (*) Mlatho Mponela 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

16. (9) TN Stars 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0