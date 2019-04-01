ServiceTouch clocks 3 years of engaging organisations to realise full potential on effective business value

By Duncan Mlanjira

Business entity ServiceTouch™ is celebrating three years and two months of purposeful existence in its five-year strategic plan to engage organisations and individuals so that they realise full potential to effectively add value.

Registered in January 2016 in accordance with the provisions of the Business Registration Act, the company’s traditional business model is based on delivery of life and business engagement such training, coaching and mentoring professionals in service industry in Malawi and beyond.

“The business has hitherto provided customized trainings to 46 SMEs, NGO’s, public and corporate organisations with more than 46 appearances within 3 years 2 months of inception towards leadership in the industry,” explains the company’s business profile.

“Deliverables to the life and business engagements include pre-assessments, research, execution and close-out reports. Using up-to-date information, integrated learning materials and effective methodology, the company ensures that valuable learning has taken place.

ServiceTouch™ Chief Consulting Officer, Emmanuel Mulele says they are thankful to so many organizations for believing in their brand, which is there within the foreseeable future.

“Our strategy of striving to always provide excellent training services has enabled us to build relationships with our clients. It has ensured our growth and capabilities.

“In all our life and business engagements, we believe in focusing on adult learning strategies and center our attention on the process of engaging within the structure of the learning experience.

“Within the years, we have delivered packages under ‘Training, Life and Business Engagement namely Team Building Retreats; Team Leadership Trainings; Customer Service Trainings; Business Etiquette Trainings; Inspirational and Motivational Talks to many organisations.”

Mulele, who was voted 2018 Customer Service Personality of The Year through Chartered Institute of Customer Management (CICM), is the company’s full time trainer, coach and mentor.

Prior to ServiceTouch, he has an envious 21 years of banking and financial services experience and has managed high net-worth relationships.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Management College of Southern Africa (RSA), Diploma in Banking and Financial Services from University of South Africa (UNISA), Banking Certificate from Institute of Bankers in South Africa (IOB) and General Certificate of Education – A Levels from Kamuzu Academy in Malawi.

He has managed to build both corporate and personal confidence within the period that is demonstrated by such an enviable track record.

“Looking ahead April 2019, we have new business relationship that has engaged us to facilitate Customer Service Training running nine days. Let’s get engaged,” says Mulele.