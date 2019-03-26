Senior UTM Members Defect to DPP

By Rhoda Madise,MANA

Organising Secretary for United Transformation Movement (UTM), Funwell Simwaka and nine others have defected to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

He described UTM as a party which lucks seriousness in its operations as the party does not have structures on the ground.

Speaking Sunday in an exclusive interview alongside a DPP rally which was addressed by the Party’s Regional Governor for the North, Kenneth Sanga at Zolozolo Primary School in Mzuzu City, Simwaka said him and nine others have decided to join DPP describing it as the only party which has strong structures and support throughout the country.

“We decided to move away from UTM because it operates as if it is not a political party, a political party should have structures at grassroots but this not the case with UTM,” he pointed out.

Simwaka added that UTM was busy playing politics on social media because of lack of grassroots political structures through which it can interact with its followers.

Among other reasons ditching UTM, he said UTM cannot win an election in the country saying it was only DPP which has and continues to win trust of the people through the implementation of development projects across the country.

“With these resound, I do not think UTM can march with DPP at any cost, therefore, I appeal for those are still rallying behind UTM to join DPP as its doors are always open,” former UTM member said.