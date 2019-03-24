Sanga offers olive branch to DPP ‘lost sheep’

By Patricia Mtungila-MEC Stringer

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) aspirant for Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City, Kenneth Sanga launched his campaign with a call to members of the party who defected to other political parties to return as the door is still open.

Speaking at a rally he held at Zolozolo Primary School in Mzuzu on Friday, Sanga said: “I am here for the lost sheep of DPP. All those who defected to other parties, welcome them back and give some DPP regalia

“The Party is like a church, it is never too full,” he said.

He urged Mzuzu residents to vote for an all-DPP team in Mzuzu City in the May 21 Tripartite Elections to ensure that development efforts are continued smoothly.

“The European Intelligence Unit has said that President Professor Peter Mutharika will win these elections. Can the Europeans lie to us? Why would they cheat us.

“So you must vote for President Peter Mutharika and me as Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City and vote for Mr Saka as Councillor for Zolozolo East.

“Vote for all DPP leaders here in Mzuzu so that development projects can easily be brought to Mzuzu and to Zolozolo,” Sanga said.

He also promised to improve health service delivery in the entire city by lobbying for more clinics to be constructed in every location.

The DPP Regional Governor also promised to assist the community in Zolozolo to complete some school blocks at the primary school inline with an earlier request made by a senior block leader in the Ward, David Harawa.

Harawa asked the DPP-led government to assist the community with resources to complete works on a community-led expansion project at the school.

“We at Zolozolo have built a school block as a community project and the Government gave us some iron sheets which we had asked for but we need two more school blocks.

“We are asking the Government to help us complete this school, all we need is floor and wall plastering,“ he said.

Meanwhile, as the campaign heats up with intense rallies across the country, all roads lead to the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Tuesday where three presidential running mates — Mohammad Sidik Mia of Malawi Congress Party, Micheal Usi of UTM and Frank Mwenifumbo of United Democratic Front — face off to sell their agendas to voters in the North through a public debate that has been organised by Zodiak Broadcasting in partnership with other stakeholders.