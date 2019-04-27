SA-based Malawian athlete Imran Paya clocks 10 years of participation in Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra marathon

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawian athlete Imran Paya has clocked 10 years of participation in one of Africa’s biggest running event and Cape Town’s most prestigious race — the Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra marathon which was held last week and was awarded the Blue Number, which represents permanent registration number from now onwards.

“This number is an indication that you have completed a decade of running this particular race. I would say it is token of honour to an athlete, there’s no monetary advantage,” said Paya, who is from Mbulumbudzi in Chiradzulu District.

“Besides being given first preference for the next year’s event, you get VIP treatment before and afterwards. And it goes further — if you complete 20, there will be a special permanent number also which you get there. Hope I will get there.

Imran left for greener pastures in South Africa where he took up running as a sport and has been participating in the 56km Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra since 2010 and has got nine medals in total — six of which are silver.

But after preparing so well for this year’s event, he picked up a serious injury when he strained his calve muscles his left leg and after being supervised by his physio for a week, he was given the go ahead to run.

“But after a while the injury kept nagging me. There was so much pain that if it was for the faint hearted, finishing the distance was not going to happen. But here I was, caught between delaying my blue permanent number for next year or just jog leisurely through pain slowly to the finish and get it.

“I finished in a time of 5:46, well inside the cut off time. As far as time and position is concerned, that doesn’t matter due to the injury but I was happy to have earned the Blue Number. This year’s Two Oceans had approximately 13,000 participants and I finished somewhere among the first 3,000 Athletes with my snail’s pace.

“I am now trying to rest more in order to nurse this injury so that I can fully recover for the upcoming Comrades Marathon, which will take place in June. The Comrades will be my number 7 and hopefully I will go pick up a silver medal if this injury goes.”

“It was not a good idea taking part in this race while carrying the nasty injury like this, which is called shin splints. Ultra Marathon running is the race with different aspects of battles, so this year’s was totally a battle against myself.”

He is now focused on the 90km Comrades Marathon in June, which he has also enjoyed taking part since 2011 in which he has six medals, five of which are silver.

“The Comrades Marathon is the world’s largest and oldest ultramarathon race. The direction of the race alternates each year between the “up” run (87 km) starting from Durban and the “down” run (now 90.184 km) starting from Pietermaritzburg.

The field is capped at 25,000 for 2019 and in all but three runnings since 1988, over 10,000 runners have reached the finish within the allowed 11 or 12 hours.

Runners over the age of 20 qualify when they are able to complete an officially recognised marathon (42.2 km) in under five hours (4h;50 for 2019). During the event an athlete must also reach five cut-off points in specified times to complete the race.

Although Paya runs competitively, he has a job at a Masjid where he assists the Sheikh in teaching at an Islamic school. He says the pay helps him meet costs for his races such as entry fees, food supplements and running kits because he doesn’t have any substantial sponsor.

“I have done countless road races ranging from 10km, 15km, 21km, 30km and full 42km (marathons) since 2008. I started taking part in Ultras in 2010, which was the Old Mutual Two Oceans ultra marathon (56km), which I have completed for nine consecutive years.

“That was after I did my very first marathon (42km) in 2009, which gave me confidence to consider taking up ultra marathon races. So I have also been taking part in Trail (mountains) races since 2015, which Edson Kumwamba is fond of and the longest I have done in the mountains is 100km race.”

Going forward he says after living in South Africa for such a long time he has the passion to settle back at home one day and perhaps establish an athletics club where he can pass on his many years of experience to Malawian youths.

“I know for a fact that we have potential great athlete in our country but due to meager resources and proper guidance,our youth are left to stray. I don’t want to let my experience to go down the drain without passing it on to the youths.”