Reserve Bank of Malawi reduces policy rate to 13.5%

By Duncan Mlanjira

At its second meeting for 2019 held on May 2-3, Reserve Bank of Malawi’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), has reduced the Policy Rate by 100 basis points from 14.5 percent to 13.5 percent, down by 1 percent since January this year.

The first meeting done in January, RBM reduced the rate at which commercial banks borrow from the Central Bank as lender of the last resort, by 150 basis points from 16% to 14.5%.

In a statement presented to the media by RBM Governor, Dalitso Kabambe at their offices in Blantyre on Friday, MPC has, however, maintained the Lombard rate at 0.4 percentage points above the policy rate and that the Liquidity Reserve Requirement (LRR) on local currency deposits is at 5 percent and the LRR on foreign currency deposits at 3.75 percent.

In the first MPC meeting, it reduced the Lombard rate from 200 basis points to 40 basis points above the policy rate and cut the Liquidity Reserve Requirement (LRR) on foreign currency deposits by 375 basis points from 7.5% to 3.75 while the LRR on local currency deposits was reduced by 250 basis points from 7.5% to 5.0 percent.

“Headline inflation slowed down to an average of 8.7 percent during the first quarter of 2019 from 9.9 percent recorded during the previous quarter,” Kabambe said on Friday. “This was largely on account of a decline in non-food inflation which dropped to 5.8 percent from 8.9 percent in the last quarter of 2018.

“In March 2019, non-food inflation was recorded at 5 percent, similar to what was last achieved in March 1991, 28 years ago. This drop arises from consistent application of monetary policy and continued stability in the exchange rate.

“At 8.7 percent, average inflation rate in the first quarter of 2019 was 0.5 percentage points lower than the forecast. Food inflation in the first quarter of 2019 averaged 11.9 percent from 10.9 percent in the last quarter of 2018.

“In March 2019, food inflation was recorded at 14.4 percent. The March 2019 uptick in inflation is considered temporary arising from the uncertainty surrounding the extent of crop damage due to cyclone Idai.

“With the release of the second round national crop estimates, going forward, food inflation is expected to slow down as the country has been estimated to register a maize surplus of about 233,035 metric tonnes.

“Similarly, non-food inflation will continue to benefit from the relatively tight monetary policy, exchange rate stability and favourable international crude oil prices. Based on these developments, baseline inflation projection has further shifted downwards.

“Inflation is now projected to average 8.0 percent in 2019, 0.5 percentage points lower than projected during the first MPC of 2019.”

Global economic developments

Kabambe said the global growth is now projected at 3.3 percent in 2019, lower than an earlier projection of 3.6 percent following geopolitical developments and tightening of global financial conditions.

“Global oil prices are expected to remain broadly stable, trading at around US$70 dollars per barrel in 2019. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2019 is estimated at 5.0 percent, an improvement from the growth rate of 4.0 percent in 2018.

“The rebound in growth is expected to be supported by the agriculture sector, improved power supply, continued macroeconomic stability as well as the easing of monetary policy. The macroeconomic stability will be supported by fiscal consolidation.”

Exchange rate stability to continue

Kabambe further said the exchange rate remained broadly stable and traded at K737.6517 per US dollar at the end of March 2019 from K736.4394 per US dollar at the end of December 2018.

“Official reserves stood at US$799.48 million (3.8 months of imports), 0.2 months higher than US$752.4 million (3.6 months of imports) reported during the first MPC. Total foreign exchange reserves, including those held by the private sector, stood at US$1.1 billion (5.3 months of imports).

“The foreign exchange reserves position is expected to improve further following the commencement of the agriculture marketing season. It is, therefore, expected that the current stability in the exchange rate will continue for the rest of 2019.”

Kabambe added that the next scheduled date of the MPC meeting is on July 30-31, 2019 and its decision will be announced on July 31.