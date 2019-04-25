RBM says non-food inflation hits lowest since March 1991

By John Saukira

Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) says the recently released March 2019 inflation figures released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) shows significant gains in the fight against inflation and that non-food inflation fell by 0.4 percentage points to 5.0 percent, from 5.4 percent recorded in February 2019.

RBM says headline inflation for March 2019 registered an increase of 1.4 percentage points to stand at 9.3 percent, against 7.9 percent recorded in February 2019.

The February outturn was the lowest level in the past 12 months, from 8.8 percent registered in January 2019. Food inflation registered mounting pressures. The gains were made mainly attributed to developments in non-food inflation.

“Reflecting seasonal trends, pressure on food prices rose, albeit marginally, in the review month. As a result, food inflation rose by 3.6 percentage points to 14.4 percent compared to 10.8 percent in February 2019. At this level, maize prices have risen by more than 60 percent from an average of K109.25 per kilogram registered in a similar period of 2018,” says a report from RBM.

The report indicate that going forward, food prices are expected to start declining from March 2019 at the onset of the 2018/2019 harvest season. The report projects that prospects for 2018/2019 agricultural output remain promising despite heavy rains and floods in some parts of the southern region.

The report indicate that damage to crops caused by the floods was established and the impact on national maize production is minimal as the floods did not affect districts where maize is mostly grown.

On non-food Inflation, the report indicates that this is the lowest level since April 1991.

“The drop in non-food inflation was partly explained by the stability in the exchange rate and second round effects of the 7.7 percent and 3.8 percent reduction on fuel pump prices in December 2018 and January 2019, respectively.

“The significance of the drop in non-food inflation, is a clear manifestation of the effectiveness of monetary policy. This is premised on the fact that maize prices are administered while the other products are determined in the market.”

On general outlook, prospects for the first half of 2019 points to further declines in inflation on account of expected developments in both food and non-food prices.

“The commencement of the harvest season is also expected to have a positive impact on foreign exchange reserves as the tobacco marketing season is expected to kick off in April 2019 and consequently stability in the exchange rate resulting in expected declines in non-food inflation,” the report further reads.