Promising drop out student nurse in dire need of tuition fees

By Duncan Mlanjira

Promising student student, Constance Dorothy Muyatso — with assistance from NGOs, LifeCare Malawi Foundation and Malawi Washington Foundation — is seeking assistance to tuition fees pegged at MK 480,000 per semester so that she can return to her studies to finish her remaining two semesters at St Joseph Nursing School in Nguludi.

She has a touching story to tell — she was at first forced to drop out because of lack of financial support and was forced to go into an early marriage with the hope that the husband might support her studies but it never worked out.

She was then rescued from the marriage and a sponsor was identified for her LifeCare Malawi Foundation to be sent to St Joseph Nursing School but she has since lost that sponsor, who died last January and she had to drop out.

“This brave girl has been staying at home at Bonongwe Village, Traditional Authority Likoswe in Chiradzulu District while her friends were in class since March 17.

“If we can send Constance back to school, she will complete her studies by December 2020. She can’t return until her tuition is paid,” pleaded Monase Chibambo, speaking on behalf of president of LifeCare Malawi Foundation, Pax Matipwiri, currently based in Corvallis Oregon USA.

Monase made the appeal on three platforms, Kamuzu Academy Alumni Association whatsapp group, LifeCare Malawi Foundation and on the Malawi Washington Foundation.

LifeCare Malawi Foundation is a Malawi-based NGO which is passionate at educating vulnerable women, children and people living with physical disabilities and HIV Aids.

It also focuses on gifts in kind, health care services, agricultural programmes and other training needs for vulnerable Malawians.

It’s current partners include Samaritan Health Services, Oregon State University, Walnut Blvd Self Storage Corallis, National Police Aid Convoy -UK and Cavarly Chapel Corvallis.

Interested well-wishers can donate the money through:

Account Name: LifeCare Foundation

Name of the Bank: National Bank of Malawi

Bank Account Number: 1004163814

Type of Account: Current Account

SWIFT CODE: NBMAMWMW

Branch Account held: Top Mandala-Blantyre

The link to LifeCare Foundation for more information is http://www.lifecaremalawi.org.