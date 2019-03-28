President Mutharika’s Message to Voters: ‘Keep Your Voting IDs Safe’

By: Chimwemwe Njoloma, MANA



Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Tuesday advised all eligible voters in the country to take safety measures and avoid losing their voting IDs so that they can exercise their voting rights in the forthcoming tripartite elections.

Mutharika made the remarks at Kamphata Trading Center on his whistle stop tour from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

He said the May 21 elections will give a chance to all bonafide voters to choose a leader they want and that will determine whether they want development or not.

Mutharika said the voter ID will give them powers to choose whether they want development or politics in the country.

“Keep the cards safe so that you exercise your right to vote by choosing development or politics. I am not a politician. I am the president whose focus is on development of this country and not politics. I have nothing to do with politics,” said Mutharika.

He said he has no time for political bickering and mudslinging and that is far from his agenda.

“In my tenure of office, there are a lot of developments we have delivered that you all can see. The DPP led government has built community colleges, introduced social cash transfer to help the vulnerable and built new hospitals among others.

“The problem is that opposition parties in the country deliberately choose not to acknowledge our hard work and successes but that will not kill the vision I have for this nation,” he said.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kalumbu thanked Mutharika for being thoughtful to interact with people in the area.

He asked the president to consider holding a rally in the area as soon as possible so that he has more time to interact with the people.

“Your excellency, as you can see, people here at Kamphata are so happy and so excited that you stopped to greet them. They have asked me to request you to come and hold a rally so that you have more time to interact with them and listen to their concerns.

“The list is too long that I can’t start making requests now because of time but I strongly believe that you are surely coming back,” he said.

Mutharika proceeded for another whistle stop over at Lilongwe Mosque where thousands of people had gathered waiting for him to address them.