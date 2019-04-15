Premier Bet honours K109 million to winner Jannat

By Duncan Mlanjira

Premier Bet on Monday officially presented K109 million to Lajeshani Jannat after winning his bet done last week at the cost of just K2,300 in two tickets of K1,000 and K2,300 respectively.

An overjoyed Jannat said he is so overwhelmed by his huge stroke of luck, saying he started betting with Premier Bet just from two months ago.

He said this has spurred him to continue betting though this was just a chance in a million and it is his first win since he joined this betting passion.

“My plans are to invest this money into real estate. I intend to buy houses in order for them to sustain me and my business which I do with my sister,” he said.

He said he is an ardent foreign football fan and supports Arsenal in England, Barcelona in Spain and Bayern Munich in Germany.

Premier Bet’s sales manager, Sam Chibambo said this is their first highest payout to a winner and it speaks huge volume to what they always advocate that Premier Bet is there to change people’s lives.

“We are happy that what we always say has come to pass that our aim is to improve people’s economic lives,” he said. “Of course, This is our first payout at K109 million.

“But on a daily basis people are cashing out hundreds of thousands of kwachas after predicting correctly. We urge people to continue patronizing our offices and agents spread out across the country as well as using their online service.

“On April 29, Premier Bet will be launching a new subsidiary, called Premier Lotto, a lottery firm just to enhance our drive in serving our customers better,” Chibambo said.