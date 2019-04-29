Poor state of Nthalire-Wenya-Chitipa road is hindrance to socio-economic development

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

With just few days to go before the country goes to the May 21 tripartite elections, aspiring Members of Parliament for Chitipa Wenya constituency bemoaned the poor state of Nthalire-Wenya-Chitipa road, describing it as a hindrance to socio-economic development

Speaking at Wenya community ground during a political debate that Chitipa NICE Public Trust, in partnership with Justice and Peace of Karonga Diocese organized on Thursday, UTM party candidate Member of Parliament for the area Manifesto Kayira said if the 85km Nthalire-Wenya-Chitipa road was to be tarred, it would be easy for farmers to transport their produce such as maize, beans and tobacco.

Kayira, an engineer by profession, said peoples needs better services and he will use his professional experience to develop the area beyond recognition, saying even health service delivery will improve once the road is rehabilitated as ambulance movement will also be easy.

“The only major problem that we have here is that this area is locked in terms of movements. We cannot talk about development when the road is impassable like this. Once voted into power I will lobby my fellow MPs from Rumphi, Chitipa South and Chitipa Central constituencies to have this road upgraded.

“Once that is done, it will be easy for every developmental activity to be implemented, thereby uplifting peoples’ socio-economic status and the person to bring that change is UTM party through Saulos Chilima as President and Kayira as your Parliamentarian,” Kayira said.

The debate centered on six thematic areas of health in relation to ATI Law, agriculture, education, security and youth and women empowerment, but ended up with the aspirants shifting the focus to the state of the road as the main reason why the area is lagging in terms of development.

On his part, DPP’s candidate, Ophen Mbale told the gathering that once voted into power, he will just continue to develop the area as right now he has initiated various developments using his own resources.

However, Mbale set the audience into uncontrollable laughter when he said he will empower women in the area through footballs and netballs that he will distribute for them to keep fit.

The MCP candidate Tobias Sibale, who seemed to have swayed the electorates throughout the debate, said once voted into power he will lobby for more funding to revamp Admarc depots so that farmers should have ready markets for their produce.

“Once you will vote for me as your MP and the Lazarus Chakwera as President, we will be releasing money for Admarc in time to enable the state controlled grain market institution to buy produce in time.

“I will make sure that we have vocational colleges for the youths, we will open telecentres in post offices so that the youths should be learning basic computer skills while women will have a K3-million revolving fund for loans,” Sibale said.

On the health front, UDF candidate, Kisty Namwayi promised the electorates that apart from upgrading the mentioned road, she will use the motherly love to bring clinics, school blocks, portable water, girls hostels and empower women through small scale businesses.

During question time, the audience wanted to know from the seven candidate if they would not desert them for town life once elected to which all assured the gathering that they will be staying in the constituency.