Polytechnic Annex Ready April End

By Memory Kutengule, MANA

The multi-million kwacha four storey building that replaces the old annex wing of the Polytechnic College at Chichiri is expected to be ready by end of this month, Malawi News Agency (Mana) has established.

Higher Education, Science and Technology Project Coordinator, Dr. Ignacio Ngoma told Mana on Tuesday that currently, the contractor is working on final touches ready for handovers.

“The construction work is almost complete. Right now, the contractor (PLEM) is doing some last works which consist of door fixing, tiling, painting, finishing and fittings and external works.

“With this, we are optimistic that by end of this month (April), the contractor will hand over the building to government for the client which is the Polytechnic to occupy it,” Ngoma said.

Ngoma disclosed that the building will accommodate the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub, Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and business centre with varying capacities totaling 940.

“The building has a ground floor which will be used as a business and conference centre. The first floor will have ICT services like laboratory and internet facilities while second floor will be used as learning and teaching resource room. The fourth floor will have a lecture theatre,” he added.

Ngoma, therefore, expressed optimism that once the building has been handed over to the Polytechnic, it would increase classroom space and expand the enrolment of college students.

Last month, Parliament passed three bills on the delinking of University of Malawi in which the Polytechnic will now be called Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences.

The annex wing is the first campus of the Polytechnic College and was built in the l960s before the construction of the current main campus on the opposite side across the Masauko Chipembere Highway in Blantyre.

The construction work of the building started on September 15, 2016 and close to US$5.5 million (approximately K3.9 billion) has been injected into the project.