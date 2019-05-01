Political tension rise in Karonga following a tit for tat as APM billboard is also removed

By Jordan Simeon-Phiri, MEC Stringer

Political tension is slowly picking up in Karonga District with just few days to go before the May 21 tripartite elections as just a day after UTM party President’s billboard was removed by unknown people in the lakeshore district on Monday night, another unknown people retaliated by destroying the billboard of the county’s President.

The billboard showing the face of Arthur Peter Mutharika that was mounted at Karonga hospital turnoff, carrying the Malawi rural electrification programme (MAREP), is in tatters following its vandalism, which a political commentator Mustapha Hussein has described as unfortunate, saying it defeats the whole essence of democratic values.

As if that is not enough, the vandals went a step further to destroy the reverse side of the billboard that had the face of Mutharika on one side and that of UTM’s President Saulos Chilima, situated opposite Karonga District Magistrate Court.

Chilima’s billboard was destroyed Sunday night and it seems UTM’s sympathizers carried out the vandalism on Mutharika’s billboard as an act of tit for tat.

Speaking in an interview, Chancellor College-based political commentator Hussein said it is sad that there are some people in this era who still think that political confrontational is the way to go.

“The message about the importance of holding peaceful elections has gone far and beyond,” Hussein said. “Various stakeholders have preached this using all sorts of media outlets and we thought by now every political party supporter would be at peace.

”It is, therefore, very unfortunate this has happened and should be condemned to the strongest terms. All political parties should be urged to advise their followers to desist from tendencies that may trigger political violence and in turn affect the credibility of the second tripartite polls,” Hussein said.

He implored on the security agents to intensify security and apprehend perpetrators of the acts and make sure that the law takes its course.

Station officer for Karonga Police, Senior Superintendent Joyce Mphepo, said her office has intensified both day and night patrols to make sure that they restore political tolerance to avoid a repeat of 2014.

However, DPPs regional governor Kenneth Sanga chose to criticize the media, saying journalists in the country are biased towards and sympathizing with the UTM party as no any media house carried an article when the DPPs flags and billboards were vandalized and removed in Mzuzu.

“Why are you asking me about that? Is it because it is Chilima’s billboard that has been removed? Where were you when the DPP’s campaign material was removed in Mzuzu? I am not answering that one,” charged Sanga.

On his part, Karonga district elections coordinator (DEC), Emmanuel Bulukutu said the only solution to end the escalation of political violence is to call for a multiparty liaison committee (MPLC) meeting whereby all political parties and stakeholders will iron out their differences and restore peace.