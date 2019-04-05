Police Warn Against Electoral Violence

By Blackson Mkupatira, MANA

Officer-In-Charge for Mulanje Police Station, Kelvin Mulezo has warned that all perpetrators of political violence during the campaign period for the May 21 general elections would be arrested.

Mulezo said the police establishment has already started receiving complaints of misconduct by some political parties. He said the arrests would not spare anyone based on political party affiliation.

Speaking during a multi-party liaison committee (MPLC) meeting on Tuesday in the district, Mulezo cautioned that law enforcers would not tolerate any action that might fuel political violence in the district.

“We have already received a number of complaints of violent acts by some political parties. We were just waiting for this meeting to discuss the issue,” he said.

“Now that representatives of all political parties are here, let me assure you that police will no longer exercise lenience but arrest anyone found on the wrong side of the electoral law. Remember, we arrest a person and not the party,” warned Mulezo.

The police officer, therefore, advised all political parties to focus on issue-based campaign instead of hate speeches which encourage violence.

District Commissioner for Mulanje, Charles Makanga advised all political candidates to seek the council’s approval before holding a campaign rally to mitigate violence.

Makanga said failure to follow the procedure has potential to increase violence as sometimes it leads to clash of programmes between different political parties.

“Despite Mulanje being considered one of the hotspots of political violence, we want this year’s elections to be violence-free.

“Just weeks into the campaign period, we have received so many complaints which, if neglected, might not be good for the district,” said Makanga.

“There are steps to follow before holding a rally. It is important that all candidates check with us and the police for security purposes,” he added.