Police officers told to be non-partisan

By Elton Mhango, MEC Stringer

On the road to the May 21 tripartite elections, police officers in the country have been advised to be non-partisan during the campaign period all the way to the polling day.

Police Commissioner Merlyn Yolamu, who is also the director of community policing and rural units under the Malawi Police Service (MPS), made the call in Mzimba on Monday, when she had an audience with Mzimba police station officials and members of community police.

Yolamu said the police is a public office designed to protect every Malawian, as such it is important that its officers in the country should protect every candidate both in the ruling party and opposition members during the campaign period.

“Police officers cannot perform their duties well when they show signs of belonging to a certain political party,” she said. “I want to challenge them to be professional — by executing their duties in a manner favourably to all candidates in the political scene.

“Let us not hear of police officers campaigning for politicians. Let us not see police officers wearing party regalia. But let them offer security to all.”

Yolamu then assured the country that the law enforcement agency is ready to curb and investigate any sort of violence during this campaign.

“We have measures on the ground on how to deal with issues of violence. Let me say here, each party member involved in violence scenes with face the law accordingly,” she said.

Mzimba police station officer in charge, Ackis Angello Muwanga said they are ready to ensure a peaceful campaign and elections in the district.

“So far we have not had any issues to do with violence in Mzimba. We are upbeat that this peaceful environment of politics will go on until the campaign is over,” said Muwanga.