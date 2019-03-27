Police arrest two street kids and accomplices for office breaking in offenses in Blantyre

By Duncan Mlanjira

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre on March 22, have arrested two street children aged 15 and 16 years old respectively for the offences of breaking into a building and commiting a felony in there.

According to a report released by Blantyre Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub-Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi, the arrest of the kids (known a amasikini) at Nandos in the hub of Blantyre Central Business District, followed a series of breakings at National Bank of Malawi Blantyre head office, Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) offices and Blantyre Agricultural Development Division (ADD) offices where several computer accessories were stolen.

The report says the two children led a team of detectives from Blantyre Police to the arrest of four men who were receiving the stolen items from the kids namely: Harry Palasa (52), Madalitso Chagoma (35), Francis Macheza (36) and Masika Golowa (33) from whom several stolen properties were recovered.

“On March 25, 2019, the two children yet again led Police detectives to other three people who were found with some of the stolen items namely: Bilali Yasini (25), Hopeson Chamanda (30) and Esnath Mofolo (43).

“The police recovered six central processing units (CPUs) for Dell and HP desktop computers, 1HP laptop computer, three monitors, 1 HP printer and four CCTV cameras.

“The two masikini children were also found with 13 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards for different banks, 14 National Identity Cards, nine Traffic Registration Cards, 15 personal Identity Cards, one Malawian Passport and six purses robbed from people within Blantyre City Centre.

“All the suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of breaking into a building and commiting a felony there in and receiving stolen property which contravenes the penal code.

“The police wishes to request those whose personal belongings (ATM cards, National IDs and personal identity cards) were stolen/lost within Blantyre City Centre to report and identify the same at Blantyre Police Station,” said the report by Sub-Inspector Nkhwazi.

Just a couple of months ago, people were advised to be on high alert when moving around the streets of Blantyre, especially in deserted areas during off peak hours as there are rising cases of attacks perpetuated by what may seem to be innocent street kids out and about their business of begging but have sinister motives of robbery.

There have been many allegations of street kids in Blantyre that they can even intimidate a grown up, whom they surround armed with sharp objects such as sharpened bicycle wheel spokes and razor blades in order to rob them.

There have also been instances where the kids would beg motorists who have stopped for the traffic rights and once they are not given anything, they would poke hard these sharpened bicycle wheel spokes on the car body and as the car starts to move, they leave a heavy scratch on the car body paint work.

Dr. Noel Kayange said he has treated three women who had been pierced with sharp objects on their bodies by these street kids and his patients narrated that when they finally managed to overpower them, some ran away with their luggage while the others remained behind just to escort their victims away so that they should not know where they had disappeared to.

“All these incidents happened on the street between Wenela Bus Depot and the roundabout at the Clock Tower and all between 6-7pm,” Dr. Kayange said.

Dr. Kayange also concurred with the car scratching allegation, saying he has seen it himself and also heard of these cases at crossroads traffic lights.

“They usually target cars coming Sanjika Road from MRA/DSTV side [at Blantyre Magistrate Court] crossroads. They wait until the green light comes on as you start taking off.”

Another hotspot for scratching cars include the traffic lights at Henry Henderson Institute.

Other reports are that the street kids also attack commercial sex workers especially at dawn when they start off from entertainment joints for their homes. Reports are saying they surround the night queens and poke the sharp bicycle spokes on their bodies as a threat until the women hand over the cash they had earned from their clients.

“Some commercial sex workers said they get attacked by these boys using razor blades apart from the spokes,” said Charles Mgwede. “Dark streets are dangerous at night like the one behind Development House used by revellers coming from Chez Ntemba night club.

“We once rescued a commercial worker who was being multiple raped inside one of the food vendors’ shacks at Wenela on the road from Doogles Bar. They took advantage that she was drunk but they also threatened her with razor blades.”

Other people said there are many victims who have fallen prey these kids and Talimba Mwalwanda advised early morning travelers going to catch buses at Wenela never to attempt walking up the streets from the Clock Tower roundabout when it is deserted.

“They hide under the rail overpass and rob travelers of their luggage and cash. It has happened many times,” he said.

Day secondary school students are also being advised to move in groups when they knock off in the late hours of the afternoon to avoid being attacked by the streets kids.