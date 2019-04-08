Pastor Lukau’s ‘Resurrected’ Man Dies

A South African based Zimbabwean ma Brighton Moyo who was controversially raised from the dead by South African Pastor Alph Lukau in February has died again.

State media has reported Brighton died last week in neighbouring South Africa and was buried on Saturday. He is reportedly survived by his wife. A relative said his stomach started swelling and didn’t stop for three days and on the third day, he died.

Brighton made headlines all over the world after he was caught on camera being resurrected by Pastor Lukau.

The resurrection became controversial after mortuary Kings and Queens reported Lukau to the police for abusing their car to stage a miracle.

Lukau defended himself saying he had never seen Brighton (who was called Elliot) or his family before that Sunday service.