Partisan chiefs a threat to campaign for women aspirants

By Patricia Mtungila, MEC STRINGER

Traditional leaders who are endorsing candidates for the May 21 tripartite elections are feared to be hindering women from freely campaigning to gain the required support from voters.

This is according to Happy Mhango, the Northern Region representative for the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) during a meeting organized by the 50:50 Campaign Management Agency at Mpatso Hotel in Mzuzu on Monday.

“People do not trust chiefs anymore. They publicly endorse male candidates. They put no go zones in their areas for women aspirants to hold their campaign meetings.

“Chiefs should put their house in order. As chiefs you should ensure that you interact with these partisan chiefs so that they should be neutral,” Mhango said.

One of the female parliamentary candidates, Patricia Mzumara, confessed to have faced different kinds of attacks, from male opponents in her constituency, Rumphi Central, since the onset of the official campaign period in March.

“There’s been a sense of intimidation, disrespect and nasty verbal innuendos that I’ve received from other aspirants. The fact that I am the only female and I am contesting against five men, their supporters have been really violent. Politics is tough but I am ready for what comes,” Mzumara said.

Communications specialist for the 50:50 Campaign Management Agency, Wisdom Chimgwede, has implored all Malawians to give moral support to women aspirants to ensure that the candidates maintain their focus in the face of widespread intimidation and violence.

“These remaining few days are a very critical time when they need a lot of moral support. That is why we have convened this meeting to ensure that we meet the different stakeholders in the electoral process and strategize the way forward to help women,” Chimgwede said.

He said creating a violence-free environment before and during the elections is vital if the country is to harness the demographic dividend of the young first-time female voters, who comprise a larger share of the youth majority of the country’s 6.8 million registered voters.

Last year, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) slashed nomination fees for women aspiring to contest in Parliamentary elections by 50% from MK500,000 to MK250,000 to attract more women to the political arena.

In addition, the 50:50 Agency has also embarked on reimbursing the nomination fees that the women aspirants paid.