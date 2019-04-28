Over 900 women expected to contest as MPs and Councilors

By Patricia Mtungila, MEC Stringer

At a networking meeting that the 50:50 Campaign Management Agency had with Association for Women in Media (AWOME) aimed at increasing positive coverage of female politicians, it was disclosed that over 300 women are expected to contest as MPs while 600 are vying for councilorship positions in next month’s Tripartite Elections.

AWOME’s regional representative, Mandy Pondani, the who is also Bureau Chief for Times Group in Mzuzu, then urged female journalists in the Region to ensure that they report fairly on the 50:50 Campaign so that more women are highlighted to increase their visibility ahead of the polls in 24 days to come.

“Now that we have known the truth about the Management of the 50:50 Campaign Project, let us make sure that we report the truth and that we profile more young women in our reporting so that we can have more young women from the North in the political space come 2024,” Pondani said.

The 50:50 Campaign Management Agency’s communications specialist, Wisdom Chimgwede assured women aspirants that by Tuesday this week, they would have received their share of the allotted donor funds and materials to assist in their campaigns.

Chimgwede explained that contrary to fears by some quarters that the some of the funds have been misappropriated by the Agency resulting in the delay in disbursing out the money to female candidates, the disbursement has been delayed by the female candidates themselves after they gave the Agency incorrect bank details.

Chimgwede said most of the candidates across the country have now been paid and by Tuesday all would have been reached out to.

“Some of the recipients of the funds were given wrong information that the campaign management agency might have used the money for their own personal benefits, that is not true — we don’t even touch those finances, they are with the UN and in the Agency’s account,” Chimgwede said.

He disclosed that all female aspirants are slated to receive a package comprising; a cash starter pack of nomination fee refunds of MK250,000 for Parliamentary candidates and MK20,000 for councilors as well as communications support valued at MK80,000 for the aspiring MPs and MK12,000 for aspiring councilors.

Female Parliamentary candidates are also receiving 4.5 rolls of cloth while the shadow councilors are getting 1 roll of cloth, courtesy of funding from the Royal Norwegian Embassy and the UN Agencies.

Chimgwede, however, lamented a lack of financial preparedness by some of the candidates who expected that the Agency would fund all of their campaign costs.

“We are emphasizing preparedness. We must emphasize to the public and to candidates that what 50:50 Campaign is providing is an auxiliary service which cannot compliment even 50% of a candidate’s campaign budget.

“The 85% still goes back to preparedness on the part of candidates,” he said.