Opposition Lacks Maturity, Experience

By Wisdom Ngwira, MANA



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said lack of experience in running government business among opposition Presidential hopefuls in this year’s tripartite elections gives the party (DPP), an edge to win the elections.

The Party says amongst all front runners in the elections, the pair of President Prof. Peter Mutharika and Everton Chimulirenji is the only one, Malawians can trust to continue ruling the country as it is mostly experienced.

Speaking on Monday at a political meeting in Zolozolo West in Mzuzu city, DPP Director of Elections, Ben Phiri said Malawians should not take risk voting for leaders who lack government experience.

“Just look at all the opposition presidential aspirants; you will notice that there is no one who has acquired enough government experience to run this government.

“As a country, let us not risk our destiny by choosing leaders whom you are not sure of if they can deliver once given a chance to rule this country.

For one to be President of this country, Malawians should look at where they are coming from and whether they have been successful in their past tasks,” he said.

The Director said all Malawi’s past leaders had been understudying government business for some years before assuming the Presidency.

“Look at all the past presidents, they were assigned various government and ministerial posts and by the time they ran for the presidency, they had accumulated vast experience which enabled them to successfully govern,” he said.

Phiri asked called on the people to vote for President Mutharika for continuation of development initiatives.

DPP’s Northern Regional Governor, Kenneth Sanga said the northern region should vote for Mutharika despite the region not voting for him in the 2014 elections, Mutharika has developed the region.

“Despite that we did not vote for Mutharika in 2014, the President has given us various developments like the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road, Njakwa-Livingstonia road and many more. These things should change our mindset and vote for him,” he said.

On May 21, 2019, Malawi goes to the polls in what many analysts say will be a tight race as for the first time in the country’s history, a sitting President is being challenged by his Vice President and a member of his cabinet.

Mutharika faces competition from opposition Malawi Congress Party’s Dr Lazarus Chakwera who has joined forces with the President’s predecessor Dr Joyce Banda.