Operation Landslide: Mutharika Promises to Construct Seven Secondary Schools in Dedza

By Sellah Singini and George Mponda

Malawi President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has promised to construct seven new Secondary schools in Dedza.

The president made the promise on Tuesday during a whistle stop tour at Dedza’s Msikawanjala market and Linthipe court where crowds of supporters had gathered.

“I am not a stranger here in Dedza because I did my secondary school education right here at Dedza Government Secondary School.

Very soon we are rolling out a program to build 260 new secondary schools in Malawi and I would like to promise you that here in Dedza we will build seven schools,” he said.

Mutharika said currently out of all learners who finish their primary education, only 37percent proceed to secondary school, a situation which he said he aims to rectify by constructing more secondary schools so that 100 percent should attend secondary education.

The president also bemoaned the tendency of opposition parties who he said are always against his policies although they do not offer plausible alternative solutions.

“The opposition has been against the Malata subsidy program, fertilizer subsidy and the social cash transfer program therefore you should not allow these people to take over government on 21st May because they are against development,” he said.

He therefore asked people in Dedza to vote for him and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority (TA) Kamenyagwaza hailed the DPP led government for transforming Dedza to a higher status.

“Despite the fact that we were under the leadership of some famous politicians here in Dedza for a long time, we remained a very underdeveloped district until the DPP government under Bingu constructed a stadium, depot and this beautiful market,” he said.

He therefore, asked the president to bail out 1,635 households in Dedza who have been affected by heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.-MANA