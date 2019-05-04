Nsanje South West aspiring contestant Buluma pledges to initiate Nsanje-Marka road extension

By Andrew Mukhuwa, MEC Stringer

Aspiring contestant for the seat in Parliament to represent Nsanje South West constituency, Helen Buluma has promised the electorate that she shall push the government to extend the Nsanje-Marka road project to enhance trade for her Chididi area through easy transportation of farm produce.

Chididi is renowned for production of various agricultural crops but its harvest end up getting damaged before reaching their market due to lack of transportation because of poor road infrastructure.

Chididi area is 22kms in Nsanje South West is very far from the Nsanje Boma, at an average height of 250 metres above sea level but espite its rugged terrain, the area produces food products such as fruits, maize, groundnuts and cassava that cater for more than half of the population of Nsanje from its arable land.

She promised to initiate that the Nsanje-Marka road be upgraded to tarmac to ease farmers’ burden in reaching the proper markets.

She also promised to see to it that the area, in liaison with area and village development committees, should have a market, police unit, a health centre and functional clean water systems.

Over the week, she held a rally to sell her manifesto at Group Village Headman Mchacha headquarters where she said she is a development minded woman who has already started meeting relevant stakeholders to solicit development ideas for implementation.

“I am doing some development through the help of NGOs I have approached to help where I see there is need to and I am in talks with relevant government authorities that have responded positively, especially on recent disasters,” said Buluma.

Buluma, who is contesting on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ticket, is up against Dr. Chidanti Malunga of UTM, McLean Ndafakale of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Kester Thete of United Democratic Front (UDF).

Meanwhile, Group Village Headman Mchacha called on all campaigning politicians to consider their area in terms of developmental activities once in power, saying the area is the most sidelined due to its terrain.

“You call us to support you to attain the position of a president, member of Parliament and councillor, yet, when you ascend to power, you never ever consider us as part of your development agenda because you say this area is hard to reach one,” said GVH Mchacha during Buluma’s rally.

“So, we urge you that when you win, remember Chididi. Remember your promises”

Mchaka said his area needs two critical development areas that should be considered with urgency, which are good roads and portable water.

He said the area, being the breadbasket for Nsanje, has been neglected for so long to the extent that its residents fail to accept they are part of Malawi, who deserve social services and various amenities just as the rest of the country does.