Nico Holdings repositions its brand to reaffirm and enhance status as market leader

By Duncan Mlanjira

In order to enhance its brand as the market leader in financial services, NICO Holdings on Friday, March 29 launched a new marketing visibility campaign that is aimed at reclaiming its brand’s position.

NICO Group Head of Marketing and Communications, Lorraine Phiri unveiled the the marketing campaign, whose theme is ‘From Dreams to Reality — It’s Possible’, is aimed at creating an awareness that the NICO is a tried and tested brand and that its clients should expect to receive continued better services.

“We cater for clients across the board and we want to create a strong awareness drive that trust us as you have always done and you won’t go wrong,” she said.

This campaign will be done by flighting lots of adverts on print and electronic media as well as roadside billboards to give confidence to the consumers in the financial services it offers that caters across the board.

NICO Life Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chapola said the NICO Holdings has a rich history spanning over 45 years of contributing to national development in Malawi.

“As the first Malawian company to be listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange, NICO played a pivotal role in the development of the capital market and commerce of the country,” Chapola said.

“This was further underpinned by the company’s bold steps in becoming Malawi’s first multinational company, with business interests outside Malawi.”

He said NICO’s core business focus is in financial services, namely; insurance, ASSET management, pensions administration and banking and is the biggest insurance provider in Malawi, through its subsidiaries: NICO Life and NICO General.

“NICO continues to contribute materially to economic growth of the country by enabling a more efficient mix of economic activities than would generally be undertaken in the absence of risk management instruments provided by insurance.

“This contribution is further magnified by NICO’s investment in the banking sector through NBS Bank, which has made a significant contribution to the national drive for financial inclusion.

“NICO’s success in the financial services industry has enabled investments in other areas that are critical to development, such as the hospitality, health, and infrastructure development industries.

“As such, NICO continues to create business and employment opportunities outside of the financial services sector.

“This focus on identifying opportunities that will positively impact growth of the Malawian economy and improve the quality of life for Malawians from all walks of life, will continue to underpin NICO’s growth and investment strategies in the future.

NICO was also the first company to be listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange after 10 years through its new subsidiary, ICON Properties Plc, which aims at transforming the real estate landscape to the next level so that they continue to being the market leader.