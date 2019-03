NICE Trust to conduct political debates for Lilongwe aspiring MPs and councillors

By Joshua Mphanda, MEC Stringer

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust plans to conduct political debates for parliamentary and local government aspirants in all constituencies and wards for Lilongwe District.

NICE made this revelation during a Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) meeting in Lilongwe where acting District Civic Education Officer, Rittah Kalanje said that the debates are crucial as it gives candidates an opportunity to articulate their policies to potential voters.

“We want aspiring candidates to articulate their policies to the people who will vote for them so that is why we decided to organize these debates,” Kalanje said.

She also disclosed that the debates will be held at Traditional Authority level in all constituencies and those for councillors will be conducted at Area Development Committees on dates to be announced soon.

Commenting on the matter, independent shadow MP for Lilongwe South East, Allidah Naphiri Nyanga welcomed the development, saying: “This is a chance for all of aspiring candidates to come together and tell people their development projects on an equal even field.

“I am happy about this as it will enable us to reach out to a wider audience and also preach unity together as you know despite our political differences, we all Malawians,” Nyanga said.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe District Commissioner, who is also chairperson of the MPLC, Lawford Palani has since urged all political parties to practice issue based politics and desist from castigating each other during the campaign period.