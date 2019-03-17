NICE Trust enlightens stakeholders for smooth campaign

By Kenneth Chizotera Mkandawire, MEC Stringer

The National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust for Likoma and Chizumulu Islands has harnessed electoral stakeholders on electoral matters in the district by emphasizing on how best the concerned parties should cooperate with an obligation to secure a successful campaign on the road to May 21 tripartite elections.

This transpired following an interface assembly which was called upon by NICE on Saturday, where the district’s civic and voter education coordination committee dated political leaders, the Police Service, local government and religious leaders on the Electoral Laws and code of conduct towards the campaign.

Likoma’s NICE civic education officer, Patrick Jonathan Chikoti said the initiative was aimed at promoting peaceful campaign by encouraging political affiliations to abide by the rule of law stipulated by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“We engaged this strategy to have a briefing session on the Electoral Laws regarding the campaign period with all the concerned parties as we edge closer to the development.

“We have emphasized on the fact that politicians are expected to conduct themselves accordingly as regards to the rule of law and sharing 2014 practical experiences to map the way forward,” Chikoti said.

Likoma Council’s District Information Officer, Patrick Botha described the approach as of great relevance to the district in safeguarding violence-free tripartite elections.

“Electoral affairs, more especially during the campaign period, can be quite delicate. Sometimes people violate these rules out of ignorance or deliberate in some cases, but am sure that all the politicians and the electorate will know how to conduct themselves throughout the campaign and voting period to safeguard credible free and fair polls.”

He further advised stakeholders to spread the message further throughout the two islands.

Meanwhile, NICE Trust will conduct a similar assembly on Chizumulu Island in the coming weeks in fulfillment of its core obligations towards voter civic education in the district to secure free and fair tripartite elections.