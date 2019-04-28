NICE orients councillors on their roles during debate in Chikwawa

Elijah Phompho , MEC Stringer

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust in Chikwawa has started orienting aspiring candidates for a seat as councillors that their role is to ensure good governance at the Local Assemblies.

Speaking at a public debate NICE Trust organised ahead of next month’s tripartite elections, district civic education officer for Chikwawa, Josephy Chamambala, said most councillors in the country are not aware of their roles hence they do not perform to the expectation of the general public.

He said there was the need to equip them with essential skills to enable them deliver to the expected outcomes.

Chamambala was speaking over the weekend at Changoima in traditional authority (T/A) Chapananga when the Trust organised public debate for aspiring councillors of Chimwanjale Ward in Chikwawa West Constituency.

Chamambala added that the bitter relationship that was prevalent in the past five years between Ward Councillors and MPs was due to lack of knowledge on the separation of their roles.

He said that most Councillors are not aware that their role is to ensure that local revenues are not abused at the District Councils and that they are supposed to promote local governance structures in the local Assemblies by formulating By-laws to govern the local assembles.

“There is generally lack of understanding of the roles that councillors are expected to play at the Local Councils.This results to poor working relationships between Councillors and MPs and hence there is need to orient them of their roles,” Chamambala said.

On his part, DPP’s candidate for Chimwanjale Ward, Kennedy Mtseka said once elected he shall stick to his roles and work hand in hand with an MP who shall be elected.

However, group village headman Changoima complained that poor working relationship that existed between the outgoing MP for the area, Kennedy Maluwa and his Ward Councillor, Dyson Manjolo affected progress of development projects in the area and he said he hopes to expect that things will change with the upcoming MP and his Ward Councillor.

NICE Trust has been conducting public debates for Parliamentary candidates and Ward Councillors as one way of helping local citizens to choose best candidates in the upcoming general elections.