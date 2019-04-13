Nankhumwa promises piped water for all of Nsanje

By Andrew Mukhuwaa, MEC Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), through its vice-president for the South, Kondwani Nankhumwa has promised the people of Nsanje piped water saying the plans are in the pipe line to make sure that water problems be history in the district.

Nankhumwa made the promise on Saturday at Nsanje Prison grounds on his whistle stop tour of the Lower Shire districts.

“We are currently doing a research together with Malawi’s Water Board to see how we can provide piped water to all because it doesn’t make sense that you live in the area where there is plenty of water yet you can’t access it,” said Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa also promised people who were displaced by floods that government will continue helping with relief items to ease their suffering.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government announced at the rally that government will clear all its arrears it is owing chiefs in terms of honoraria amounting to K861 million, starting from this Monday.

He said some chiefs have pay arrears of seven months which according to him was as a result of lack of proper follow up of documents.

“President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has sent me to do two things, first to say sorry to the people affected by the floods in the Lower Shire districts, but also to confirm that his Excellency, has accepted the name of Helen Buluma, as your Member of Parliament, come 21 May,” he said.

Nankhumwa also warned the people of Nsanje not to believe individuals who come to the district posing as envoys from the party’s headquarters in the move to sway DPP supporters to support other candidates who failed by elections, saying such people want to tarnish the party’s image.

buluma, DPP candidate for South West constituency, thanked Nankhumwa for clearing the mist surrounding her candidacy, saying for a long time, the people in constituency have had problems to know the truth who the DPP candidate was.

She asked government to provide the people in the district farmibg inputs for them to do winter cropping.

“The floods came, our crops were washed away and other people’s crops were damaged by the heavy winds, we accept it happened, however the people of Nsanje are hardworking and are ready to go back to fields and work since the waters have started subsidizing, so we ask your government to consider us,” she said.

Nsanje South West Constituency primary elections were heavily contested by Buluma and Eurita Ntiza, at two venues — at Chekerere and Dinde Wards.

Buluma carried the day at Chekerere, while in Dinde ward the elections did not take place due to misunderstandings.

The DPP declared Buluma their candidate and this forced Ntiza to stand as an independent candidate and has since been campaigning for herself and DPP’s president Professor Peter Mutharika.

Apart from Ntiza, Buluma will contest for the Nsanje South West parliamentary seat against Dr Chidanti Malunga of UTM, McLean Ndafakale of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Kester Thete of United Democratic Front (UDF).