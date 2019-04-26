Mzuzu takes lead with Standard Bank ‘Be More’ City races

By Duncan Mlanjira

Malawi’s Northern Region City of Mzuzu will on Saturday 27th April become the first of the country’s three major cities to host the Standard Bank ‘Be More’ City Races, as part of the build up to the main race.

Marketing Manager, Madalitso Jonazi said the bank is maintaining its format of taking the races to the three cities before holding the main event in Lilongwe in keeping with their tradition of ensuring that the platform is shared by all stakeholders at national level.

“We are inviting customers, civic leaders, professional and non-professional athletes, race partners, the academia and all to join us in Mzuzu,” he said.

He said the fundamental motivation behind the races is to mobilize Malawians in embracing fitness and healthy living.

“We are encouraging customers, families, bank employees, fitness enthusiasts, both professional and non-pro athletes to come and join our “Be More Race” club and be part of the fun as we prepare for the challenge that lies ahead during the main race,” he said.

Jonazi said Standard Bank appreciates the role of healthy customers, employees and the larger community in contributing to sustainable development.

“It is against this background that we create a platform where our stakeholders can attain fitness, enrich their social networks and enjoy our services as a bank concurrently,” he said.

Jonazi said the Mzuzu race shall cover 10kms starting from Standard Bank Mzuzu branch and extending through The High Court round-about down past Mzuzu Stadium and Clock Tower and all the way back to the finish line at the branch premises.

Lilongwe and Blantyre will host their respective city races on May 11 and 25 respectively.

This year’s national race will be held in Lilongwe on June 15. The route for the race will start from the bank’s head office in City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 before heading back to the finish line at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over 21.2 kilometres.

Standard Bank has staked K1.7 million for the first prize, K1 million for second prize and K600,000 for the third prize in 21.2 Km category. The entry fee for the main 21km race is MK19,000, MK13,000 for 10km and MK7,000 for 5km.

Apart from cash prizes, all participants will receive a bag stuffed with branded Standard Bank merchandize.

The 2019 ‘Be More’ Race edition coincides with Standard Bank’s 50th anniversary as such it has been incorporated as part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations schedule.

From humble beginning as Commercial Bank of Malawi (CBM), Standard Bank has grown in stature to become one of Malawi’s leading banks, whose working capital has grown from MK2.5 million in 1969 to MK313.5 billion (approximately US$437 million) in 2019.

A statement from the bank says it’s branch network has grown to 27 outlets nationwide — an average of a branch in every district of Malawi.

“Standard Bank takes pride in its legacy as a pioneer and innovator. From becoming the first bank in Malawi, the bank has scored many firsts along its 50-year-old history.“Some of the notable firsts include being the first to offer an ATM when ATMs were first introduced in Malawi, the first bank to appoint a woman branch manager and the first to have its CEO appointed as the Governor of the Malawi Central Bank, [late Victor Mbewe].

“Standard Bank Malawi is also the only bank to maintain a Drive-In banking facility at its Ginnery Corner branch in Blantyre.”

The bank, which is listed on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE), one of the activities lined up to commemorate the anniversary is a high-profile stakeholders’ appreciation dinner on April 30 at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe where Standard Bank Chief Executive (Africa Regions) Sola David-Bohra will be in attendance.

Previously known as Commercial Bank of Malawi (CBM), the Bank was registered on 15th March 1969 as a joint venture between Malawi Government, Press Corporation, (then Press Holdings Ltd) and Banco Pinto Sotto Mayor.

The Bank opened its first branch in present-day Limbe in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial city on 11th April. It soon grew with branch network in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Balaka, Mangochi, Dedza, Kasungu and Zomba.

As part of its growth journey, the bank invested in two subsidiaries — Standard Bank Financial Services and Bain Hogg Insurance — to tap into the financial service advisory and insurance sectors.

By 1984, Standard Bank had become a wholly owned Malawian bank with local shareholders comprising the Malawi Development Corporation (MDC) which held 20%, Press Holdings 40%. Malawi Government 30% and Admarc 10%.

In 1998 government diluted its shareholding by selling to Malawians and other investors through a listing on the Malawi Stock Exchange (MSE).

In 2001, Standard Bank, through its subsidiary Stanbic Africa Holdings acquired a majority stake of 60 percent stake in the then CBM, changing its trading name to Stanbic Bank. On June 1, 2007 the name change process was completed by reverting to Standard Bank.

Standard Bank Group, to which Standard Bank Malawi is part of, is Africa’s largest bank by assets, which is listed on JSE in Johannesburg, South Africa. The holding company is 20 percent owned by the world’s largest merchant and investment bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).