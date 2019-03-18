Mzuzu Council to Spend Millions On Luxury Cars

By Wisdom Ngwira

Mzuzu City Council (MCC), has approved a K140 million budget to purchase two Toyota Fortuner vehicles for its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Mayor in the 2019-2020 financial year.

Since the mayor of the council was elected in 2014, he has been using vehicles hired from private operators as there was no official vehicle for him.

Speaking in an interview after the council approved its 2019-2020 financial year budget; CEO for the council, Mcloud Kadam’manja said it was justifiable for the council to buy the two vehicles.

He said the mayor has been operating without an official vehicle while the one for the CEO has outlived its span.

“Really, we have the plan to buy two vehicles as you might have been aware that since the mayor was elected in 2014, he has been working without an official vehicle.

“We have at sometimes been resorting to hiring from private car hire companies which is expensive considering the city’s revenue base,” said Kadam’manja.

The city’s chief executive said it is just by chance that the current mayor has been very understanding, so much that he has been accepting to operate without an official vehicle.

“We are lucky that we have a mayor who is very understanding as he has been calm throughout this period. He never pressurized the council to buy him a vehicle because he understood our financial challenges. It is therefore proper now that we should buy him a vehicle as our financial situation is improving,” he said.

“The car designated for the CEO has outlived its life span and the council has been spending a lot of money in servicing it,” he said.

Commenting on the development, Mzuzu City Mayor, William Mkandawire commended the city council for taking a bold decision to buy the vehicles.

“It’s really important that the mayor and CEO should have new vehicles. We were finding it difficult to monitor some development projects due to lack of reliable transport,” said Mkandawire.

Thursday last week, MCC passed a K2.4 billion budget for the 2019/20 financial year. Central government is expected to contribute at least K414.4 million while K2 million will be sourced from locally generated revenue.-MANA