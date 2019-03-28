Mvula pledges to promote industrial development for Ndirande SMEs

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ndirande Township is endowed with plenty skilled small and medium entrepreneurs (SMEs) but they operate in the sun because there are not provided with structures where the skilled artisans, who are in great numbers can operate from.

This is an observation that is contained in the Manifesto for renowned political commentor, Humphrey Chimphando Mvula, who is aspirant independent Member of Parliament candidate for Blantyre Malabada Constituency in Ndirande during the May 21 tripartite elections.

Mvula says these skilled artisans have garages along the roads, they operate in temporary structures and as a result their trades are not appreciated.

“The previous political systems have not helped these various artisans have decent work areas or being equipped with an industrial park where mechanics, general fitters, auto-electricians, body builders, tyre-fitters, battery-makers etc; can operate from.

“Besides, people have not been linked to relevant business support systems. It is a fact that small industrialists live in Ndirande Malabada but these people operate from poor environment that is making them fail to access business opportunities with the private or the public sector.

“These SMEs are not linked or introduced to banks or customers of what they offer because of their poor physical locality. I would, therefore, establish a small industrial park around Chinseu area that will facilitate the bringing together of all trades under a properly constructed structure demarcated into different trades.

“I already have a design of such a structure that l will use when talking to Central Government, the City, the donor community and other stakeholders to seek possible funding. I have started talking to a few established garages specializing in different trades to take on young men and women for skills training.

“The first intake opened on 1st March for 10 students wishing to learn panel beating and spray painting. In May, the intake will increase to 50 for mechanical, panel beating and body building.

“I am working on modalities of starting a driving school. The first intake of 20 students will enroll on 1st April, 2019. I will make available two more vehicles so that one vehicle is allocated to each ward for school leavers that do not want to continue with education for justifiable reasons. I will put a three-toner at the disposal of a committee that will supervise this service.”

Mvula says he plans to engage Teveta to provide a training facilitator in the Constituency and will lobby banks and other lending institutions to establish micro-credit financing for these small scale enterprises.

On security, Mvula says the constituency suffers serious security lapses arising from inadequate budgetary support to Blantyre Police and to the Sub-station of Ndirande. He said there are fewer police officers with inadequate transport and accommodation.

He cited examples of lack of street lights in the main feeder roads, lack of a proper community policing system and lack of satellite units for enhanced security such as guarding posts at Malaysia, at Chilumba and at Magalasi that contribute to thuggery and robberies.

“If elected, I will be happy to run this constituency differently by involving every key stakeholder through members elected to comprise a general assembly. This general assembly will be supported by an executive committee and several sectoral committees.

“I believe that the involvement of all key stakeholders will foster collective participation and enhance transparency. I will the role of a representative, the people’s messenger in every sense of the word and a catalyst for development,” Mvula says.