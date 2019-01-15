Mutharika Asks Malawians to be Industrious

Malawi President Professor Peter Mutharika has advised people in the country to be industrious to embrace John Chilembwe’s spirit of hard work.

Speaking on Tuesday at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) in Chiradzulu during Chilembwes memorial service, Mutharika said government has undertaken different infrastructural developments such as the construction of the Aida Chilembwe Community Technical College to impart skills to the youth to groom them into productive citizens.

“John Chilembwe was a man of integrity and a hard worker. My government is embracing these core principles because I would like people to be industrious so that they can transform from poverty to prosperity,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika, therefore, called on Malawians to continue living in peace and harmony to promote developmental projects being implemented in different areas across the country.

PIM President, Reverend Wilson Mitambo asked people in the country to stop fighting and concentrate on praying and uplifting each others lives.

“Gone are the days when people fought and I urge you political leaders to stop pulling each other down, instead I would like to encourage you to support one another,” he said.

Mitambo, therefore, asked the country’s leadership to support PIM in upgrading historical structures within the institution to suit the present environment.

Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Joseph Mwanamvekha who represented friends of John Chilembwe applauded the cordial relationship that exists between government and churches in transforming the nation.