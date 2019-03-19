Mutharika Apologizes to DPP

By Austin Kakande, MBC Online

President Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday sought forgiveness from his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) family for picking an outsider for the position of running-mate during the 2014 elections.

Mutharika , explaining why he changed his heart this time around, said: “I picked Honorable Chimulirenji out of 17 nominees. I picked someone from within the party because I did not want to repeat the mistake I made in 2014. I erred during the last elections, and please forgive me.”

The President picked Saulos Chilima, a former Airtel chief executive, who became vice president.

The President was speaking when he made a stop at Dyeratu in Chikwawa on his way from visiting flood victims in Nsanje and Chikwawa. Some 56 people have died from flood-related incidents which have hit half of the country’s 28 districts.

Mutharika has been visiting and comforting hundreds of affected household in many districts. While introducing his running-mate Everton Chimulirenji, President Mutharika said he was confident that his 2019 choice will not work against him after the May 21 elections.

Chilima last year wanted to upstage Mutharika from the DPP and formed his own party to run as president.

Mutharika, seeking re-election to finish his two constitutional terms under the DPP flagship, has been tipped to win the vote against the opposition by two independent polls, including the UK-based think tank Intelligence Economic Unit (IEC).