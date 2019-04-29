MPs absenteeism in the House irks electorates

By Chrissie Mainjeni, Mec Stringer

Continuing absenteeism by some Members of Parliament in the august House irritates the electorates, as observed by participants at a political debate for parliamentary candidates in Chiradzulu Central constituency where they warned the current aspiring candidates against this malpractice.

At the debate that was organised by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Trust at Malavi Primary School over the weekend, the people said when MPs get absent from the deliberations in the august House it derails development as their problems are not presented in the for assistance.

One of the concerned people, Zinenani Mkomera Chipinga, wondered why MPs boycot deliberations, knowing fully of their obligation — that is to represent their people inside the House, not outside of it.

“For a long time, our MPs have been missing parliamentary proceedings for invalid reasons. Some even fail to contribute till the House rises. We feel betrayed by such conduct because our problems are not tackled,” she said.

She pleaded with the aspiring legislators against this, saying the communities will not hesitate to take them to task.

Concurring with Chipinga was John Itimu, another community member, who observed that most MPs dump their people once elected and opt to settle in towns and cities instead.

“Our leaders find themselves in towns, abandoning us here. This trend affects thorough implementation of projects because they are not here to monitor progress. At the end of the day, we have substandard works,” he pointed out.

In his reaction the parliamentary hopefuls; Geoffrey Bwanali (UTM), Mactimes Malowa (DPP), Donata Kamwendo (UP), Mable Masangano (PP), Elijah Ngulinga (independent) and Winstone Begi (MCP), pledged to construct constituency offices, to serve the people better.

Each of them vowed to provide potable water, improve road networks, construct school blocks, improve agriculture and health services once elected.

Earlier, NICE Trust district civic education officer, Kondwani Newa urged the electorates to vote in their large numbers on May 21 and to elect responsible individuals who have their welfare at heart.

Some of the topics which were tackled during the debate included health, food security, governance and security with a special approach for people with albinism.

NICE Trust has been conducting political debates for the aspirants MPs and councillors aimed at providing them a platform to sell their manifestos and interact positively with their constituents.