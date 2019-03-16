MERA Strategies on Future Fuel, Gas Shortages

By Fostina Mkandawire

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has put in place measures that will help lessen the effects that emerge during fuel and gas shortages in the country.

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining Aggrey Masi says the National Fuel and Gas Emergency Response Plan which will be implemented by MERA will help the country to absorb the shocks that accompany fuel shortages in the country.

Speaking during the Launch of the National Fuel and Gas Emergency Response Plan on Friday in Lilongwe, Masi said the main objective of the action plan is to ensure seamless supply of liquid fuels and gas.

He said, even though the country has maintained adequate and steady supply of petroleum, there was a need to enhance the country’s state of preparedness for eventualities.

Masi added that in the event of a national liquid fuels and gas disruption both the industry and government have significant roles to play in managing the situation and its consequences.

“Together we can work to alleviate such problems by locating or identifying alternative supplies, arranging more flexible delivery arrangements, adjusting regulatory requirements, or encouraging intra-industry sharing of available supplies,” he said.

Masi said the National Liquid Fuels and Gas Emergency Plan will help to ensure that any impending disruption to liquid fuels and gas is responded to in the most efficient manner.

He said the emergency plan calls for the establishment of several committees both at operational and management level to avert supply disruptions.

Masi recalled what happened in 2012 when the country experienced the worst fuel shortage.

He said the country’s economy almost crumbled because industries lost huge amount of money as they could not produce goods and services as intended.

Malawi’s fuel demand is estimated at a minimum of 482 million litres per annum.

The fuel is imported from the ports of Nacala and Beira in Mozambique, and Dar es Salaam port in Tanzania and is transported by road and rail using tankers.

MERA Vice Board Chairperson Khwauli Msiska said in times of disruptions, business comes to a standstill and delivery of essential services is affected.

Therefore, he said, the availability of adequate and reliable fuel resources plays a vital role in the economic activities and general well-being of Malawians.

“There was uncoordinated response amongst stakeholders and lack of emergency preparedness and response plan, inadequate communication relayed to the public and traffic control at retail service stations which led to chaos amongst consumers,” he said.-MANA