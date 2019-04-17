MEC warns political candidates to accept May 21 results

By Viciah Nason, MEC Stringer

The Malawi Electoral Commission has warned political candidates to accept May 21 tripartite elections results, saying failure to do so incites chaos.

Commissioner Linda Kunje issued the warning at Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza’s headquarters in Dedza during a sensitization meeting on the electoral process.

“It is worrisome to note that we have other candidates who until this time do not accept defeat, let me warn every politician that this tendency fuels violence after elections,” Kunje said.

She however said the Commission is satisfied with the role chiefs in the country are playing in sensitizing their subjects on voting.

The commissioner also assured people that the body is ready to reduce cases of null and void votes, hence the sensitization.

Speaking after the meeting, T/A Kamenyagwaza hailed MEC for the meeting, saying it will enlighten them on how to successfully take part in the forthcoming elections.

Kamenyagwaza, however, warned perpetrators of political violence that they will face the law once caught involved in the vice.

“As chiefs, we have lined up stiffer penalties to deal with those that are found inciting violence and am sure with this at hand we will have no such cases,” he said.

MEC is conducting sensitisation campaigns on how people will vote on May 21 across the country.