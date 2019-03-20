MEC warns against abusing youths during campaign period

By Duncan Mlanjira

The May 21 tripartite elections’ campaign period that will run from March 19 to May 19 in which all contesting candidates and political parties are free to move around the country to sell themselves to the electorate was launched on Tuesday in Lilongwe with a call from the Commission asking parties and candidates not to abuse youths.

“An area of serious concern is the manner in which political parties and candidates have at times abused the youths of this country is worrisome,” said MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah, SC. “We have seen politicians shamelessly sponsoring the youths to indulge in violence, disrupt political rallies and doing other unpalatable things.

“This is unacceptable and must be arrested forthwith. The youths have a noble role to play in the Republic as leaders and must never be abused. They should be given positions and not sent on disruptive errands of meetings for opponents.

“As we approach this year’s elections, the Malawi Electoral Commission is calling upon our politicians and their cadres to avoid castigating their opponents but rather focus on what they will do for the wards, constituencies or the nation if elected into power.

“The Commission wants to send a strong message that nobody, no matter how high or low, will escape the long arm of the law on this matter of hate speech and irresponsible campaigning.”

She said the coming elections also offer an opportunity for the Malawi Police Service to clear the wrong perception that other people may have that it favours the incumbency in its actions.

“It is the expectation of all stakeholders that the Police Service will remain professional and neutral and treat all political players equally. It is also an honest expectation of every citizen that the Police will ensure that those who commit electoral offences are brought to book, irrespective of whether they are from the ruling party.

“There should be no one spared. The Police should ensure that all candidates and voters are protected. The public also expects the Police to operate above partisan interest and ensure that are perpetrators of violence are brought to book.

“We should not have cases whereby the Police are seen to be moving very fast to effect an arrest and prosecute when the offender is from one political sect while dragging and hesitant to take action when the offender is from the opposite side.”

On the expectations from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), MEC says it has accredited over 120 CSOs and civic and voter education (CVE) service providers who were oriented on their expected role and developed a code of conduct for uniformity in the delivery of the service.

“The CSOs play a very critical role in the electoral process in the areas of civic and voter education as well as domestic election observation.

The Commission’s expectation, and indeed that of the larger Malawian public, is that the CSOs’ two roles would be fulfilled as we continue to strengthen our democracy together.

On traditional chiefs, MEC says it expects them to be impartial and non-partisan in their work and to encourage their subjects to attend political rallies of all candidates so that they are able to know the manifestos of all candidates and make informed decisions.

“Chiefs are expected to use each and every available opportunity, such as at funerals, weddings and traditional dance festivals, to spread messages of peace and political tolerance among their subjects.

“The Commission has already received reports that some traditional leaders are endorsing candidates and creating no-go zones for some candidates. This is a very sad development which should be condemned in strongest terms.

“The law allows any candidate to conduct their campaign rallies anywhere, provided they follow all the procedures. May I remind all our Chiefs that it is an offence under the electoral laws to block anyone from holding a campaign rally basing on political affiliation, religion, race or creed.

“It is also unacceptable for chiefs to block their subjects from attending political rallies. It would be sad to learn of a chief or some chiefs being fined or jailed because of this,” Justice Ansah said.