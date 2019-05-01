MEC to dry test results management system

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will on Thursday, May 2, 2019 place its staff and equipment in all the constituency tally centres and also set up a testing main tally centre in Blantyre, an exercise meant to detect the system’s weaknesses or bottlenecks, if any.

“The Polling Equipment Staff will be given sample results to be used for the purpose of the test transmission from the constituency tally centres to the main tally centre,” says a statement for MEC issued on Tuesday.

MEC has, meanwhile, invited political parties and candidates to place one monitor at each constituency tally centre at their own cost and should arrange with respective Constituency Returning Officers.

“Stakeholders wishing to be present during the exercise at the main tally centre that will be at COMESA Hall in Blantyre are welcome.

“Issues to do with congestion over the network and possibility of unlawful access to the network will also be critically assessed during this test. The Commission envisages there could be some problems encountered in some centres and this is the reason for the test so that any such challenges can be addressed before the 21st of May 2019.

“A second targeted test will be run again before polling day only for the constituency tally centres where challenges may be encountered during the first test run,” says the statement signed by Sam Alfandika, MEC’s Chief Elections Officer.